Chris Brown May Get Out Of Jail Faster If He Cuts 6 Figure Check

Chris Brown is currently sitting in a Los Angeles jail cell on 23-hour lockdown and will do so for about a month. However, the R&B crooner may be able to get out of the bing early if he can settle an assault case in Washington, DC by cutting a hefty check to make it go away.

Word is Brown’s attorney is doing some backchannel dealing that will lead to the DC charges being dropped.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected with the D.C. assault case tell TMZ … Chris’ lawyer, Mark Geragos, has contacted the lawyer for the man who claims Chris assaulted him in D.C., breaking his nose, and offered him a BIG FAT CHECK. We’re told Geragos is gunning for a civil settlement … which could very well mean the broken nose guy would tell prosecutors he no longer has an interest in pursuing the criminal case. And our sources say prosecutors are aware of the civil settlement negotiations. We’re told Geragos may have already sealed the deal but if not … it should be done in a day or 2. So here’s the likely resolution. The alleged victim gets a ton of money (our educated guess is several hundred thousand dollars), D.C. prosecutors drop the criminal assault case and the Rihanna judge then lets Chris out of jail either late this week or early next.

In other news, Karreuche Tran claims she dumped Brown because he couldn’t stop sexting other chicks.

After a certain while, even a chunky bank account can’t stop you from getting stuck in jail, though. Also, there are much better ways to spend your hard earned money.

