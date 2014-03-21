2014 Pitchfork Music Festival Lineup Announced, Kendrick Lamar Headlines [VIDEO]

It’s clear that Kendrick Lamar didn’t leave his flourishing ways in 2013, as the Compton rapper is set to headline the 2014 Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago alongside Beck and Neutral Milk Hotel.

The good kid, m.A.A.d city mastermind may be the only MC to have the supreme designation of being headliner, but he won’t be the only Hip-Hop wordsmith to hit the stage. TDE label mates ScHoolboy Q, SZA and Isaiah Rashad, as well as Pusha T, Danny Brown, Earl Sweatshirt, Hudson Mohawke, Ka, and more are also set to perform.

The 2014 Pitchfork Music Festival takes place July 18-20. See the official show bill for the festival below. Purchase your ticket here.

Friday:

Beck

Avey Tare’s Slasher Flicks

Giorgio Moroder

Sun Kil Moon

Factory Floor

Death Grips

The Haxan Cloak

Sharon Van Etten

Isaiah Rashad

Hundred Waters

SZA

Saturday:

Neutral Milk Hotel

The Field

FKA Twigs

St. Vincent

Danny Brown

Kelela

tUnE-yArDs

The Range

Pusha T

The Julie Ruin

Cloud Nothings

Mas Ysa

Wild Beasts

Circulatory System

Empress Of

Ka

Twin Peaks

Sunday:

Kendrick Lamar

Hudson Mohawke

Grimes

DJ Rashad & DJ Spinn

Slowdive

Real Estate

Jon Hopkins

Schoolboy Q

Dum Dum Girls

Earl Sweatshirt

Majical Cloudz

Deafheaven

Perfect Pussy

DIIV

Speedy Ortiz

Mutual Benefit

—

