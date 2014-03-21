2014 Pitchfork Music Festival Lineup Announced, Kendrick Lamar Headlines [VIDEO]

It’s clear that Kendrick Lamar didn’t leave his flourishing ways in 2013, as the Compton rapper is set to headline the 2014 Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago alongside Beck and Neutral Milk Hotel.
The good kid, m.A.A.d city mastermind may be the only MC to have the supreme designation of being headliner, but he won’t be the only Hip-Hop wordsmith to hit the stage. TDE label mates ScHoolboy Q, SZA and Isaiah Rashad, as well as Pusha T, Danny Brown, Earl Sweatshirt, Hudson Mohawke, Ka, and more are also set to perform.
The 2014 Pitchfork Music Festival takes place July 18-20. See the official show bill for the festival below. Purchase your ticket here.
Friday:
Beck
Avey Tare’s Slasher Flicks
Giorgio Moroder
Sun Kil Moon
Factory Floor
Death Grips
The Haxan Cloak
Sharon Van Etten
Isaiah Rashad
Hundred Waters
SZA
Saturday:
Neutral Milk Hotel
The Field
FKA Twigs
St. Vincent
Danny Brown
Kelela
tUnE-yArDs
The Range
Pusha T
The Julie Ruin
Cloud Nothings
Mas Ysa
Wild Beasts
Circulatory System
Empress Of
Ka
Twin Peaks
Sunday:
Kendrick Lamar
Hudson Mohawke
Grimes
DJ Rashad & DJ Spinn
Slowdive
Real Estate
Jon Hopkins
Schoolboy Q
Dum Dum Girls
Earl Sweatshirt
Majical Cloudz
Deafheaven
Perfect Pussy
DIIV
Speedy Ortiz
Mutual Benefit
