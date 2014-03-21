De La Soul – “Vocabulary Spills” (Prod. By J Dilla) [LISTEN]

De La Soul drops another sort of the new record today called “Vocabulary Spills,” which is produced by J. Dilla. The song is from the forthcoming Smell The D.A.I.S.Y. mixtape.

Reportedly, including the aforementioned mixtape, De La is going to drop three projects this year. There will be an EP called Soul On The Rocks with beats from DJ Premier and Pete Rock and a proper album called “You’re Welcome.”

As for this new cut, the track should be new to your ears since it’s a rare Dilla instrumental. As for the lyrics, they are straight from “Da Bizness,” featuring Common, which appeared on the Long Island trio’s “Stakes Is High” album.

Smell The D.A.I.S.Y is scheduled to drop on March 26. Listen to “Vocabulary Spills” below.

Photo: De La Soul