Snoop Dogg’s Uncle Junebug Dies At 70, Hip-Hop Community Mourns [PHOTOS]

Sad news coming from out of the DPGC camp. Snoop Dogg’s Uncle Junebug has passed away at the age of the 70. He was undoubtedly the superstar rapper’s biggest his biggest roll dog.

TMZ had reported that doctors had told the Broadus family that Junebug’s colon cancer was terminal and he didn’t have long to live. Yesterday afternoon, the worst was confirmed when Snoop updated his Instagram account with a tranquil photo of the ocean saying, “Lord help me find peace this morning !! I’m so sad my uncle junebug !! Is gone on to heavan !!”

Uncle Junebug had been accompanying Snoop on the road and photo shoots ever since his career launched back in the early 90s. He even portrayed his nephew as the older version in “Snoop’s Upside Your Head” video from Tha Doggfather album. Daz Dillinger was also was privy to call him uncle as well and posted an Instagram message where he visited the hospital to say goodbye “one last time.”

View the gallery for condolences from members of the Hip-Hop community including Tha Dogg Pound, Diddy and even Snoop himself.

