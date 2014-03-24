Chris Brown ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga – “Loyal” [VIDEO]

With all of the legal troubles currently plaguing Chris Brown, it’s a wonder if he’s even thinking about music right now. Nevertheless, the Internets receive a visual for his popular single, “Loyal,” featuring YMCMB’s Lil Wayne and Tyga.

With Ty Dolla $ign serving as co-writer, it’s no surprise that the song is based on women who creep on their men with superstars. Brown dances throughout the fun clip, in which there’s tons of eye candy for your viewing pleasure.

The singer and company are backed by cameo appearances from industry friends like Usher, Trey Songz, Ty Dolla, and more. And this is before Tyga walks his pet tiger on a leash. Yes, you read that right.

See Chris Brown’s “Loyal” video below. Look out for his X LP to release May 5. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube