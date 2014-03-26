Puff Daddy ft. Rick Ross & French Montana – “Big Homie” [LISTEN]

Don’t call him Diddy. The mogul now goes by Puff Daddy, again, and with that announcement comes his long awaited single “Big Homie,” featuring Rick Ross and French Montana.

Small speakers won’t do this knocking cut any justice, as the Bad Boy founder and company talk filthy about their boss status. Yes, this song and dance has been run into the ground, but summer’s on the way and this could be the proper anthem to usher in the season.

A visual will drop for the record sooner than later, as a trailer showing Puffy garbed in a mink coat has been floating around the Internets for week. Next up is the New Yorker’s new album, Money Making Mitch (announced by Rick Ross). Titled after Mekhi Phifer’s character in the 2002 cult classic film Paid In Full, it’s sure to be tons of braggadocio throughout the tracklist.

Stream the first single “Big Homie” below.

[via HHNM]

—

Photo: Instagram