Nas & Lauryn Hill To Perform At One Mic Hip-Hop Festival

Nas, Lauryn Hill and more will appear at the One Mic: Hip-Hop Culture Worldwide festival, hosted at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

One Mic: Hip-Hop Culture Worldwide festival is a three-week musical experience that highlights the four fundamental elements of Hip-Hop (emceeing, deejaying, breakdancing, and graffiti art) via presentations like “An Evening of Conversation with Nas and Michael Eric Dyson,” “Young Lions and Lionesses: A Look at Jazz in a Hip-Hop World,” and “Power of the People: Youth, Media, and Social Change Around the World.”

“We’re looking at Hip Hop as a culture, not just as commercial music,” said the Kennedy Center’s Vice President of Community Engagement Garth Ross. “Hip Hop is one of our only indigenous American folk art forms. The hope is that the audience walks away with greater appreciation of how it fits within an evolving cultural landscape.”

Nas is scheduled to perform his timeless debut album Illmatic with the National Symphony Orchestra for two nights. Other performances include features by MC Lyte, Jean Grae, Miri Ben-Ari, Ana Tijoux, Be’la Dona, DJ Beverly Bond and Lauryn Hill.

One Mic: Hip-Hop Culture Worldwide began March 25, and runs through April 13. Visit the festival website for full schedule and ticket information.

