Ice Cube Negotiating 7-Figure Deal For Barbershop 3

Ice Cube is looking to add to his impressive filmography with yet another sequel with the upcoming Barbershop 3.

The two previous films have grossed a combined $140 million so another crack at the big money seemed pretty much inevitable.

MGM is reviving its Barbershop franchise. The film company is negotiating a mid-seven-figure deal with Ice Cube to reprise his role as the catalyst for Barbershop 3. They are about to start talking to writers and I’m told the hope is to re-enlist Cedric the Entertainer and Queen Latifah as well. The 2002 original cost $12 million and grossed $75 million domestic while the 2004 sequel cost $30 million and grossed $65 million. MGM, whose late good fortunes are driven primarily by the 007 and Hobbit franchises, have clearly made franchise building a priority. There is a second Hot Tub Time Machine coming through Paramount at year’s end, Hercules has sequel aspirations, and there is the revival of the Poltergeist series. MGM is also working on the animated version of The Addams Family.

Cube will also produce the film alongside Matt Alvarez, Bob Teitel and George Tillman Jr.

No word as of yet the new plans to create a trilogy for Barbershop will affect the release of his upcoming album Everythang’s Corrupt (due out in May), but rapping is but a passion for Cube as of late.

He started the year off big with co-star Kevin Hart in the hit comedy Ride Along, which broke a holiday box-office record.

Photo: MGM