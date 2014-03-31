Alicia Keys ft. Kendrick Lamar – “It’s On Again” (Prod. By Pharrell) [LISTEN]

Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell had to make sure their video was a wrap before unveiling their new collaboration “It’s On Again.” Now that filming has ceased, we’re blessed with the year’s first superhero mashup.

K. Dot kicks off the record with a fiery intro over a brooding piano melody and crescendo before Ms. Keys-Beatz takes over command. Pharrell doesn’t make a peep on the track vocally but his production influence is felt throughout. A disco breakbeat combined with ascending orchestration making it a suitable playlist material for anyone looking to save the world.

Which was the overall intent. “It’s On Again” is the lead single for the upcoming The Amazing Spider-Man 2 soundtrack. Pharrell is also scoring the entire project with a super team of composers so this particular record sets an amazing precedence for the rest of the album.

