Big Boi Ft. Wings, Kelly Rowland & Little Dragon – “Mrs. Vandebilt” [VIDEO]

Big Boi draws inspiration from Paul McCartney in his latest mash-up “Mrs. Vandebilt,” featuring Wings, Kelly Rowland and Little Dragon.

With that collabo in tow, the last experiment off his 10-week “Mash-Up Monday” series lends example to Big Boi’s ability to continue recreating himself by blending Hip-Hop with alternative genres.

“I really liked Paul McCartney’s last album, New, so Ray Murray and I went hunting through Paul’s catalog for a record. We found ‘Mrs. Vandebilt’ by Wings. It’s a jewel… it’s jamming,” Big Boi told Billboard.

Today, the OutKast member premieres the video treatment to “Mrs. Vandebilt” and takes viewers on an extraterrestrial journey, complete with UFOs and aliens that come in and out of a twilight backdrop.

It’s no man’s land in the ATL rapper’s latest piece of cinematography. Check it out.

Photo: WENN