Action Bronson Shows Off Graffiti Skills In South Africa [VIDEO]

It’s never a dull moment when Action Bronson is on the screen. That holds true in episode three of the rapper’s Adventure Time series.

Though much different than the Cartoon Network show that shares the same title, we’d debate that Bronsolino provides an equally hilarious look of a day in his life. But this time, he literally marks his territory in Capetown, South Africa. The Queens native and a few masked men who shall remain unnamed put their graffiti talents to good use on a wall of art in the city.

I came here to rap, but my main objective is to leave a mark on this city and to leave the people with some piece of me,” said Bronson prior to unveiling the finished piece.

See how it all pans out in the clip below.

