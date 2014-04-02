Jay Z & Beyoncé Stunt Courtside At Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets Game [PHOTOS]

Shortly before Drake dropped that “Draft Day” cut that sent the Internets into a frenzy, Jay Z and Beyoncé were sitting courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets game at the Barclays Center.

Reports Page Six:

Beyoncé, 32, looked more ready for a summer picnic than a sporting event as she sat courtside in a figure-hugging patterned dress and her hair in carefree curls, topped with a green straw hat. The singer, who just celebrated the end of her “Mrs. Carter Show World Tour,” satisfied her sweet tooth with a red lollipop and sipped on a glass of white wine — while her seat mates opted for cans of Diet Coke. Her husband’s look also drew the attention of onlookers. Jay Z, 44, added a touch of sparkle to his toned-down black and gray ensemble with a massive gold pendant, which appears to resemble a compass. On his right hand, a two-finger ring added a stylish accent.

Since the New York Post didn’t bother to do the knowledge, the “7 and a crescent” charm that Hova is sporting around his neck is a symbol of the Nation of Gods and Earths aka the Five Percent Nation. Peace to the Gods.

Now act civilized and peep the photos in the gallery.

—

Photos: AP, Getty Images

1 2 3 4 5Next page »