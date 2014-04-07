Tiffney Cambridge Confirms Physical Altercation With The Game? [PHOTO]

Last week we learned The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department due to a domestic violence incident that reportedly took place between him and his fiancée, Tiffney Cambridge.

As reports have it, Game assaulted Cambridge during a dispute on March 19, and left the mother of two with a broken nose and a bruised eye. Though the Compton rapper has acknowledged a dispute took place, he stands firm on the grounds that he never laid a finger on his Marrying The Game co-star.

“I don’t want to give fuel to these false accusations, but the truth will definitely come out,” said Game to TMZ. “I am always looking out for my children’s safety and have never laid a hand on Tiffney.”

Cambridge, however, recently shared over Instagram an obscure message that seems to be about the alleged assault. It’s her word against Game’s at this point.

“All I needed to see… Thank you Jesus. Thank you to my family, friends, & supporters.. Nothing more to be said or explained,” Cambridge captioned in the screenshot below, from a conversation with a friend.

Did Game lay the pimp hand on Tiffney Cambridge? See message below and decide for yourselves. Sound off in the comment section at the bottom.

