50 Cent Talks Upcoming TV Series, Animal Ambition, & More [LISTEN]

Fans haven’t seen 50 Cent push his music from the muscle in over a decade, so it’s interesting how he’ll promote without a major label machine’s backing. That said, Fif recently appeared on DJ Drama’s show on Shade 45.

Like any lengthy radio appearance, the Queens native touched on an array of talents while speaking with Mr. Thanksgiving. But to much surprise, his Animal Ambition album wasn’t the main topic of conversation. 50 also discussed parting ways with Interscope Records, seeing Ja Rule on a flight, his influence on Troy Ave, his upcoming TV series, Power, and much more.

“It’s going to be good,” 50 said about his television venture. “It has the thing that everyone who didn’t come from having very much will understand.” The rapper spoke on actor Omari Hardwick, who’s staring in the series, and his involvement in creating the show.

Hear 50 Cent speak more with DJ Drama below.

[via HHNM]

