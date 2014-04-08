Charlamagne: “There’s Nothing Drake Can Say To Jay Z,” DJ Envy Disagrees [VIDEO]

The Breakfast Club is expanding their reach thanks to teaming with Revolt TV to broadcast their Power 105.1 morning show live on the music cable channel. We asked Charlamagne Da God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee for their insight on some pertinent topics, including the Drake versus Jay Z debacle.

Envy and Charlamagne don’t see eye to eye on this one. “I think Hip-Hop is a competition…,” says Envy, who think Drake should properly fire back at Jay Z after his verse on “We Made It” with Jay Electronica. “From Run-DMC, to Jay Z, Nas. I think it makes it better. Your man throws a line at you, throw one back at him.”

As for Charlamagne, he think Drizzy isn’t in the same league with Hova. “There’s nothing Drake can say to Jay Z. Absolutely nothing,” Charlamagne told Hip-Hop Wired. “He can’t compete with him on any level. Yeah he can rap, but what are you going to rap about? What are you going to say that’s going to make me be like ‘Oh wow, he got at Jay!’ Plus Drake was wrong. Drake should have been talking off the record to Rolling Stone about him. Jay Z would never do that to him.”

Check out the rest of our interview with The Breakfast Club, including Yee explaing why Ciara and Future may be scare to pay them a visit, below.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired