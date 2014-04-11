The Game Slapped With Restraining Order From Estranged Fiancée

After allegedly attacking his estranged fiancée, Tiffney Cambridge, during a domestic dispute last month, the Game has been slapped with a restraining order.

Issued on April 2, the restraining order states the rapper must stay at least 100 yards away from the mother of two, prohibiting him from having any form of contact with her pending a court hearing later this month. On a more positive note, the judge is granting Game weekend visitations to see his kids.

According to TMZ, Cambridge filed a police report against Game, claiming he got physically violent with her during an argument on March 19. Sources close to the reality TV star reported that Game broke her nose and bruised her eye, yet the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper maintains that he never put a hand on her.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned.

