Childish Gambino ft. Problem – “Sweatpants” [VIDEO]

Insanity is to the same thing repeatedly and expect different results each time. Take heed of these words after peeping Childish Gambino’s visual for “Sweatpants,” featuring Problem.

The Compton rapper’s services weren’t needed in the clip. Instead, Bino holds it down with assistance from a few extras who bear an uncanny resemblance at times. The conceptual treatment was shot in a diner, in which the Georgia actor/comedian turned rap favorite grabs a meal with his crew.

It sounds normal enough right? Luckily, we know better than to expect the obvious from Gambino at any time.

Find “Sweatpants” on the former Community star’s Because the Internet LP via iTunes. Stream the video for the cut below. Give us your thoughts on its happenings in the comments.

Photo: YouTube