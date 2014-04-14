Flavor Flav Pleads Guilty To Threatening Girlfriend’s Son With Butcher Knife

The legal counsel of Flavor Flav has convinced the struggletastic rap star to fall on the sword and plead guilty for threatening his ex-girlfriend’s son with a butcher knife during a 2012 argument.

The courts agreed to drop the charges down to misdemeanors and have given him probation and four months of domestic violence counseling.

Via Page Six:

The 55-year-old rapper and reality TV star acknowledged Monday in Clark County District Court that he wielded a kitchen knife during an October 2012 argument at home with his longtime girlfriend’s 17-year-old son. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempted battery that could have caused substantial injury and battery constituting domestic violence. Drayton had been facing felony assault and child endangerment with a weapon charges that could have gotten him up to 12 years in prison. His next court date is Aug. 18.

Flav also beat a speeding charge that uncovered his severely suspended driver’s license as he raced to his mother’s funeral during January of this year. Perhaps his time may not be up for a comeback.

Speaking of the probation, though. What’s the over/under that he’ll break it before it is removed? Let us know in the comment section below.

