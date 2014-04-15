50 Cent – “Hustler” [VIDEO]

Diverse is the first word that comes to mind when referencing the songs 50 Cent has released from his upcoming Animal Ambition LP. Listeners have digested grimy street heaters, melodic songs for the ladies, and everything in between, but here’s a visual for the Queens native’s new cut “Hustler.”

50 knows his lane and plays it well, which has always been one of his better qualities. But as of late, he’s really honed into that ability in conveying the messaging his videos. Here, the former Shady/Aftermath rapper takes a very understated approach, as he embodies the role of a 1930s, Dick Tracy-esque character.

Aside from reels that change like a Viewmaster, there isn’t much else going on. It’s also worth noting that G-Unit affiliate Tony Yayo, who isn’t on the best of terms with 50 at the moment, has a cameo in the Eif Rivera-directed treatment.

Peep the vid for “Hustler,” produced by Jake One, below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube