Ice Cube Clarifies MTV Paul Walker Comments On Twitter [PHOTOS]

Ice Cube found himself a victim of media misquotation when he jokingly told USA TODAY he and Ride Along co-star Kevin Hart were robbed at the recent 2014 Movie Awards.

Who was the award-hogging thief, you may ask?

The late Paul Walker.

“We was robbed,” Ice Cube told USA TODAY after Walker and Vin Diesel took home the Best Screen Duo for Fast & Furious 6. It was a category they two have dominated in recent years and not even death could keep them from snagging another one.

“Shame on you MTV,” Cube continued. “We had the best chemistry of everybody nominated, for us not to win was crazy,” We were the best onscreen duo, period. They should have gave it to him before he passed away.”

Naturally the sarcasm didn’t go over well in the article and Paul Walker fans came for Cube’s head on Twitter. Realizing he had been targeted for the jig, he took to his Twitter to clarify.

“Re: The MTV Awards. I wasn’t really mad we didn’t win. So I would never diss the actors who won,” he said. “Not even Paul Walker. Seriously people! Don’t believe the hype.”

Ride Along was a box-office smash as it shattered the MLK holiday record and looks to make even more money now that is available on DVD in merely a few months time.

Check out Ice Cube’s statement in full in the gallery, as well as some of the slanderous replies he’s gotten for his clarification efforts.

