Asher Roth has been rather giving with new tunes from his upcoming Retrohash LP. With a little under a week until it releases, the rapper debuts another record called “Last of the Flohicans,” featuring Major Myjah.

Look for Retrohash to release on April 22. Pre-order it via iTunes. Stream Asher Roth’s “Last of the Flohicans” below.

Photo: Instagram