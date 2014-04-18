New Chris Brown Mugshot Revealed, Looks Haggard [PHOTOS]

http://launch.newsinc.com/js/embed.js

Chris Brown has been in jail a little over a month now, but he was already looking weary and haggard when he was arrested in Washington, DC last October. A mugshot of Brown from the arrest that put him in his current predicament has hit the Internets.

WUSA9 posted the mugshot yesterday (Thursday, April 17), as the trial of Brown’s bodyguard, Christopher Hollosy, begans in Washington, DC. The bodyguard and Brown are accused of punching a man, Parker Adams who tried to photobomb Brown as he took a picture. Brown’s trial will begin after the conclusion of his bodyguard’s.

Brown was taken into custody on March 14 after he violated his probation by getting kicked out of rehab.

According to the video below, Adams reportedly told the jury that Brown’s punch was a 6 on a scale of 10. Oh.

