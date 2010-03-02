Fabolous Drops Teaser Track From “There Is No Competition Pt. 2”

Stretching back to Christmas of 2009, the Hip-Hop fans have been impatiently waiting for Fabolous to finally drop the sequel to his DJ Drama assisted mixtape, There Is No Competition Pt. 2: The Funeral Service.

Expected, like it has been many other times, to drop later today, Fab finally opens the vault to let loose a track that should be featured on the long delayed mixtape.

Putting in work over Roscoe Dash’s hit “All The Way Turnt Up”, Loso does as he does with tracks, but let’s hope that the rapper can finally come through and actually release the whole tape that everyone has been waiting on.

“Turnt Up Freestyle”

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/03/fabolous-all-the-way-turnt-up-freestyle.mp3

UPDATE: DJDRAMA: Remember I said wait on me to give the dates yall? #fabsmixtape …. 2/4/10. 7PM. and like that…. We gone!