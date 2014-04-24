Freddie Gibbs & The Worlds Freshest – “G Like Dat” [LISTEN]

Freddie Gibbs is an MC, but before attaining that feat, he was a well known G. He details that life on “G Like Dat,” a new track from he and The Worlds Freshest’s upcoming The Tonite Show EP.

Gangsta Gibbs hails from Gary, Ind., but it’s clear that the Los Angeles lifestyle has affected him musically. That said, the Baby Faced Killer rhymes over a funk-based instrumental with a vintage feel. He even croons a bit on the record. At this point, a solid two-step is pretty much solidified.

Pre-order The Tonite Show via iTunes. Stream “G Like Dat,” produced by Mr. Tower, guilt-free below.

—

Photo: