Exclusive: Consequence & Joe Budden Squash Love & Hip-Hop New York Beef [PHOTO]

Rappers aren’t supposed to act civil, even when they have legitimate issues with one another. Consequence and Joe Budden have proven the stereotype wrong after running into each other early this morning at the most random of spots.

A New York gentleman’s club.

Naturally there was a lot to overcome to move into peacetime between the two warring rappers. During the taping of the Love And Hip-Hop New York reunion episode last year, Consequence proceeded to serve Joe Budden with a fade to the back of the head, prompting Budden’s-then girlfriend Tahiry to get involved in the scuffle. Since then, there haven’t been an onslaught of verbal shots exchanged on wax but neither side has reached out an olive branch, either. Until now.

Consequence tells Hip-Hop Wired exclusively that the upon seeing each other, neither MC backed down from their ice grill but cooler heads prevailed and bygones were doubled.

“What a difference a year makes,” the former G.O.O.D. Music artist tells Hip-Hop Wired. “The feud is simply over. We mutually squashed it all at Starlets. It was an impromptu encounter and it did start with a stare down, but we concluded it with a man to man talk. Nothing but ‘G Sh*t!”

The “Starlets” he is referring to is Starlets Gentlemen’s Club, located at 25th Ave in Queens. It seems to be the place for peace and other words beginning with the same letter.

While Consequence says the next step to actually recording a song together will come with time, but both artists have been diligently working on their next solo project.

Check out the picture of both rappers hashing it out on the next page. Consider this a win for the Hip-Hop community.

