Mariah Carey Planning Secret Album Release

You read right. Mariah Carey is pulling a Beyoncé. She’s planning to release her 14th studio album at an undisclosed later date.

The 44-year-old songstress is currently working on her 14th LP and it’s supposed to be a surprise. “I have to be the one that announces this, especially the title,” said Carey to Billboard magazine, before mentioning the album is being named after “a personal possession of mine that’s part of an entity that I’ve had almost all my life.”

The “#Beautiful” singer is still keeping the tracklist a secret, but revealed the names of a number of collaborators. The roster ranges from producers like Hit-Boy and Mike Will Made It to guest features from Wale, Nas and Trey Songz. There’s also “a special guest star that I’m not allowed to reveal,” goaded Carey.

Carey’s full cover story hits the ‘net on Monday, April 28, 2014. Are you excited for new music from Mariah Carey? Let us know in the comments.

Photos: Billboard/WENN