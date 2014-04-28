Lil Boosie, J. Cole, DJ Drama & More Party At Compound In ATL [PHOTOS]

Lil Boosie hit the pavement musically the minute he was freed from prison, but he’s also made time for play. Saturday, April 26, the rapper was spotted at a Hennessy V.S event at Atlanta’s premier club, Compound.

Boosie made an appearance after performing at the Streetz 94.5 Festival earlier in the evening. Fans crowded the Baton Rouge native from the time he arrived until when he exited the venue. Later in the nigh,t Boosie performed hit records “Wipe Me Down,” “Exciting,” “Set It Off,” and his current new single “Show The World.”

Other celebrity attendees included J. Cole, DJ Drama, Cap 1, Lyfe Jennings, and more. See photos from the night below.

