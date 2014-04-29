DJ Khaled ft. Jay Z, Meek Mill, Rick Ross & French Montana – “They Don’t Love You No More” [LISTEN]

DJ Khaled is no longer suffering from success nor is he easing into building momentum for his new album, I’ve Changed A Lot. Miami’s hottest disc jock skipped the preseason and jumped straight to the all-star game by recruiting Jay Z, Meek Mill, Rick Ross and French Montana for the unapologetic “They Don’t Love You No More.”

The boisterous gunshots and organ chords scored by Mike Zombie of Drake “Started from the Bottom” fame, are only put in place to compete with the track’s attempts to drown them out with their own yells. Truthfully, the song comes off as underwhelming given the amount of hits the quadrant have racked up amongst themselves individually but Khaled Khaled is still beaming with pride and he even went the extra mile to garner inspiration for its creation.

In a new vlog posted today, we find the ubiquitous hype man traveling down the same Marcy trail which Jigga walked as he honed his craft in the early 90s. With all that time and effort spent into the mini-documentary, you’d think the record would be an epic affair instead of a lukewarm collaboration.

Don’t let our words deter you from giving the record a spin but don’t go in having high hopes, either. Catch Khaled’s pilgrimage to Brooklyn on the next page too.

