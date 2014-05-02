Pharrell & Kendrick Lamar Perform At iHeartRadio Music Awards [VIDEO]

Last night, the inaugural iHeartRadio Awards invaded television sets nationwide and featured performances by some of the most relevant musicians in music culture. Representing Hip-Hop were more than worthy candidates Pharrell and Kendrick Lamar.

The renowned Neptune producer embraced his year of flourish during his time on stage by performing a medley of records like Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and Daft Punk’s “Get Luck,” as well as “Come Get It Bae” and “Happy” from his G I R L album.

K. Dot’s performance was a lot more intimate and was prefaced by a brief clip of his experience seeing Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur shooting a video in his native Compton during his childhood. Next came a live cover of the Death Row duo’s famed collaboration “California Love” and his own good kid, m.A.A.d city hit “M.A.A.D City.”

Find footage of Pharrell rocking the house below, while Kendrick Lamar’s recap can be seen on the following page.

