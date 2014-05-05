Juicy J – “Beautiful Ones” [LISTEN]

Never in the history of ever did we expect a rapper to proudly exclaim “This is for the thots” (outside of maybe Chief Keef), but then again it’s Juicy J and he can often be a ball of surprises. Titled “Beautiful Ones,” the song is dedicated to women of ill repute.

According to the Juiceman, it’s the gorgeous women that play the game the dirtiest. But you already knew that, though. The Memphis rapper spreads this message over a thumping instrumental by producer Lil’ Awree.

“Time to go get some money baby, don’t care if you’re popular/She think she a model cause she got 3000 followers/But that don’t pay your bills, that won’t feed your kids/In the club every night, you think that’s were she lives,” Juicy rhymes.

With the summer approaching, it’s safe to say that Juicy J has more music on the way. Until then, stream “Beautiful Ones” below.

Photo: Instagram