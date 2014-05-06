Kid Cudi Scores New JAMES WHITE Film [PHOTOS]

Borderline Films today offers us a sneak peek at its upcoming film JAMES WHITE, which marks Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi’s first-ever score for a feature film.

Kid Cudi has accumulated a large following his with musical genius. It’s to little surprise the “Man on the Moon” rapper transitioned into the world of film. In 2010, Cudi starred in the HBO series How to Make It in America, as part of the main cast. He starred in two short films Maniac (2011) and Cruel Summer (2012), directed by Shia LaBeouf and Kanye West, respectively. He also appeared in the 2014 film NEED FOR SPEED. And now, the multi-talented Hip-Hop recording artist and actor has the honor of crafting up the soundtrack for JAMES WHITE.

The sneak peek will be available later this year as Cudder’s work on the score begins. See exclusive behind the scenes stills featuring Kid Cudi in our gallery on the following pages. Learn more about the JAMES WHITE Kickstarter campaign HERE.

