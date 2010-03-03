Young Jeezy Drops Release Date For “Thug Motivation 103”

Since dropping The Recession, rapper Young Jeezy has catapulted himself from the local trapper to the chef of the streets.

Countless appearances along with the DJ Folk assisted mixtape Trappin Ain’t Dead had provided the signs showing that the Snowman may have wanted to lift the spirits of America during the financial crisis, but he’s ready to start pumping out the hustler’s trap music that he first came into the game with.

With rumored features from the likes of Plies and Lil Wayne, Thug Motivation 103 is shaping to bring the trappers across the country back to another session with Jeezy as the professorr.

Although he has been quiet and pushed the fact that it is coming soon, Jeezy has finally stated that the album will be dropping in June, according to reports from MTV.

Dropping smash street hits such as “Scared Money”, “I Got This”, “Trap Or Die 2” and the most recent official street single “Lose My Mind”, the Snowman apparently has an arsenal equipped for his upcoming project.

Well, with the release date announced for Thug Motivation 103, only thing left to wait on now is Trap Or Die 2 with DJ Drama.