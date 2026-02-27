Subscribe
Amazon Share "Disappointing" First-Look 'God of War' Photo

Gamers React To First Look Photo From Amazon’s ‘God of War’ Series, “This Ain’t It”

Gamers quickly pounced on the image featuring Ryan Hurst in full costume as our favorite deity-slaying dad, Kratos, and Callum Vinson as Atreus.

Published on February 27, 2026
  • Gamers criticize the live-action Kratos and Atreus, saying they don't match the realistic video game characters.
  • Some suggest Amazon should have cast Triple H as Kratos instead of the current actor.
  • Fans argue that realistic video game adaptations often fall short of expectations, even with Hollywood magic.
Amazon / God of War

There are two sets of people who are hard to please: comic book nerds and gamers. Amazon shared a first-look photo of its upcoming God of War series, and it’s not getting the reaction the streaming service hoped for.

The reactions are pouring in after Amazon dropped the first photo of live-action Kratos and his son, Atreus, from its upcoming God of War series that will be based on the 2018 video game.

Gamers quickly pounced on the image featuring Ryan Hurst in full costume as our favorite deity-slaying dad, Kratos, and Callum Vinson as Atreus.

The reveal should have been a big moment for the streaming service, but it turned into a roast fest, with social media dunking on the photo, and some even saying it looks like it was made with AI.

“Not to be the standard Twitter negative Nancy, but something about this looks off, right?” one user on X (formerly Twitter) said. “Like I’m not being negative for no reason? I can’t even pinpoint what looks wrong.”

Another user added more context, pointing out the fact that the game already looked realistic, so getting actual actors to play the characters won’t live up to expectations.

“the thing about adapting videogames that already look insanely realistic into live action media is that a part of them is inevitably gonna look like an snl skit,” the person wrote.

Some Feel Amazon Should Have Called Triple H To Play Kratos In God of War

Some feel that Amazon missed their chance by actually casting Triple H in the role of Kratos.

Another social media user wrote, “Ngl this took a second for me to absorb. First looks can always feel a bit iffy but maybe I’m just so used to video game Kratos and Atreus.”

This latest fallout comes after the revelation that Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner will play Lara Croft in Amazon’s upcoming Tomb Raider series, which also caused a big social media snafu.

Honestly, we think people are doing the most; it’s just a photo, and we are sure all the Hollywood magic hasn’t even been applied yet to give Hurst and Vinson that God of War look we all know and love.

Look at the bright side, at least it’s not Joe Budden.

You can see more reactions below.

