Prime Video Reveals Sophie Turner’s Lara Croft & Who Will Be Playing Kratos In ‘God of War’ Series

Prime Video is giving us a sneak peek at its upcoming television series based on the popular video game franchises Tomb Raider and God of War, and yes, we are very excited.

Sophie Turner is going from battling white walkers and the Lannisters in Game of Thrones to searching for hidden treasures when Prime Video’s Tomb Raider series arrives.

The streaming network and Turner have given us a first look at the actress as the video game icon, Lara Croft, and we must say she looks absolutely badass.

In the photo, Turner is rocking Croft’s signature tomb-raiding drip, which includes the signature shorts, tank top, sunglasses, and, yes, the dual handguns.

Turner will be the third actress to play Croft, joining Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, who both played the archaeologist adventurer baddie on the big screen. At the same time, Turner’s version of Croft will live on the small screen.

Joining Turner in the series, greenlit initially in 2024, will be Martin Bobb-Semple, Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.

No word on when we can expect to see the series.

We Also Know Who Will Play Kratos In Prime Video’s God of War Series

Source: Prime Video / Ryan Hurst / God of War

Along with the wardrobe test photo of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft, Prime Video finally revealed who will be Kratos in its God of War series: Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead).

Hurst is no stranger to the God of War franchise. He was the voice of Thor, the Norse God of Thunder, in God of War: Ragnarok, the brilliant follow-up to 2018’s equally impressive God of War reboot.

According to Variety, when the series arrives, it will follow the story of the two most recent God of War games, in which Kratos embarks on a journey with his 10-year-old son, Atreus.

The logline for the show reads: “Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

No word on who will be playing Atreus, or on any other cast announcements. God of War has been in a bit of development purgatory after it was greenlit back in 2022, even losing its original showrunner, Rafe Judkins, before Ronald D. Moore quickly replaced him.

Consider us very hyped.

Christopher Judge, who voices Kratos in both of the video games and was allegedly one of the many names considered for the role, congratulated Hurst on landing the gig.

Peep what the video game streets are saying below.