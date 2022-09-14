HHW Gaming: ‘God of War Ragnarok’ Gets New Story Trailer & Limited PS5 Controller

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A new story trailer for God of War Ragnarok has arrived, and based on what it shared, PlayStation may have another hit on their hands.

God of War Ragnarok is easily the most anticipated game of the year, and Sony is hoping the sequel to 2018’s exceptional God of War reboot will keep the same energy the game brought when it arrived on PS4 consoles.

This latest story trailer gives us our best look yet at Kratos and his son Atreus aka Loki’s latest adventure and shows off some of the new foes (including a giant jellyfish) the father/son duo will encounter as they travel across the nine realms. It also highlights the relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus who seems to be keeping something from his father, but Kratos is still following his son’s path despite not knowing where it will lead them.

We also see some of Kratos’ new moves as he dishes out his style of violent punishment and how the Norse god Tyr will fit into the story. The story trailer ends with an epic showdown between Kratos and Thor.

Before the trailer, Sony gave us another reason to ignore our plain white PS5 DualSense controllers with the announcement of a limited edition God of War Ragnarok-themed DualSense controller.

It comes in a unique two-tone design of cool blue on icy white and features the bear and wolf insignia (representing Kratos and Atreus) on the trackpad. The controller will be available on November 9, with preorders kicking off on September 27.

What Else Did PlayStation Show Off During Its State of Play Event?

God of War Ragnarok was the crown jewel of Tuesday’s State of Play live stream, but it was not the only game that was revealed.

You can peep the rest of the announcements in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Sony Santa Monica / God of War Ragnarok