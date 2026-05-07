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Jayy Wick Arrested For Shooting In Florida

Atlanta Rapper Jayy Wick Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Multiple Times

Atlanta rapper Jayy Wick has been taken into custody in connection with an alleged shooting, according to authorities.

Published on May 7, 2026
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Atlanta rapper Jayy Wick has been taken into custody in connection with an alleged shooting, according to authorities.

Investigators say Wick is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man multiple times at Beach Access 83 in Panama City Beach in April. The incident reportedly occurred around 11 p.m. Authorities allege that after the shooting, Wick left the scene and later performed at a nightclub.

Eyewitnesses at the scene allegedly identified Wick as the shooter. One witness, a security guard, told investigators he heard gunshots and later moved the victim from the beach area closer to the pavement while waiting for emergency responders.

Roughly one month after the incident, investigators obtained an arrest warrant. Wick was later arrested in Atlanta and taken into custody for questioning. 

Bay County Sherriff Tommy Ford addressed the case in a statement.

“We will not tolerate this kind of violent behavio in Bay County. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are. If you come to Bay County to commit these crimes, we will find you and hold you accountable.”

Jayy Wick had recently gained momentum following the success of his song “Pork Chop Sammich.”

After the song went viral, he reportedly signed a deal with EMPIRE. Once he signed, Wick put up a message online saying, “They didn’t expect me to turn out the way that I did but f*ck it I’m here now.”

The All Flats rapper is facing attempted first-degree murder charges. If convicted, Wick could get be given up to life in prison.

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