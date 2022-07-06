HHW Gaming: ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ Is Indeed Coming This Year

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Brace yourselves. God of War: Ragnarok is coming to PS4 and PS5 consoles this year.

God of War: Ragnarok Is Dropping This November

Finally, we have an official date we can mark off on our calendars to mark the arrival of Ragnarok. After being harassed with unsolicited penis pics and constant rumors of delays, Sony Santa Monica and PlayStation announced the highly anticipated follow-up will drop on November 9.

The game’s release date was revealed in a brief CGI trailer titled “Father and Son,” which features Kratos and his son Atreus aka Loki taking on some baddies before facing off against a giant wolf that could be Fenrir.

If that is Fenrir in the trailer, that could make for an interesting take on the mythology because Fenrir is the son of Loki.

Along with the game’s release date, Sony Santa Monica shared pre-order details with eager gamers who patiently waited for this day.

Ragnarok Will Come In Five Editions

Following the big announcement, Ryan Hurst, Thor’s motion capture and voice actor, and Santa Monica Studio Art Director Rafael Grassetti teamed up to reveal pre-order information regarding the different editions of the game.

God of War: Ragnarok Standard Edition: Both digital and physical come with the game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. If your purchase the game on PS4, you can upgrade it to next-gen for $10.

God of War: Ragnarok Launch Edition

If you purchase the game before launch, you will get Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.

God of War: Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition

Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Kratos Darkdale Armor**

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos**

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe**

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Edition

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. *

on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

(no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf. 2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

– In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins. Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

– This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside. 16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

– A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök. Kratos Darkdale Armor **

** Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

(cosmetic) ** Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos**

for the Blades of Chaos** Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe**

for the Leviathan Axe** Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War: Ragnarok Jötnar Edition

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.*

on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.* 7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary. The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family.

Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family. The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag. Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand.

This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand. Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil. A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

(no game disc included) 2” Vanir Twins Carvings

16” Mjölnir Replica

Kratos Darkdale Armor **

** Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

(cosmetic) Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos **

Handles for the Blades of Chaos Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe **

for the Leviathan Axe Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

Pre-orders for the game begin on July 15.

