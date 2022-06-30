HHW Gaming: Gamers Harassing Sony Santa Monica Workers With Unsolicited Penis Pics For ‘God of War Ragnarok’ Info

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Gamers eager to learn the release date of God of War Ragnarok have sunk to a new low with this latest stunt.

Penis Pics In Exchange For The Release Date For God of War Ragnarok

Word on the video game streets was we were supposed to learn the release date for God of War Ragnarok during a rumored event on Thursday (Jun.30), but Sony opted to push that date back for whatever reason. According to Push Square, that reason could be due to logistics involving pre-orders.

Gamers, as expected, were not happy when the rumored news got delayed and opted to do something very despicable to get that highly coveted release date.

Estelle Tigani – a cinematics producer on the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s exceptional God of War, revealed in a tweet that she had received unsolicited penis pics in exchange for information about the game.

In a tweet accompanied by a gif of Michael Jordan saying “stop it,” she wrote:

Pro tip: sending me dick pics asking for the God of War Ragnarok release date will not, in fact, get me to reveal the release date.

To the people who are doing so, when did that ever work for you?!

Sony Santa Monica’s current Creative Director Cory Barlog chimed in a quote retweet of Tigana’s original tweet, writing:

Are you fucking kidding me with this now???

I cannot believe I even have to say this but don’t fucking send dick pics to ANYONE on this team, or anyone in this industry for that matter. They are busting their ass to make some for you to enjoy.

Show some f**king respect.

God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated games as we type this story. Multiple insiders state a sequel will arrive this year despite rumblings of delay, a claim that Barlog has shut down himself.

So gamers, relax and keep your junk in your pants.

Photo: Santa Monica Studio / God of War: Ragnarok