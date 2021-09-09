HHW Gaming: ‘Spider-Man 2,’ ‘God of War: Ragnarok,’ Wolverine & More Unveiled During Sony’s PlayStation Showcase

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sony has been very quiet about what PlayStation owners can expect to play on their PS5 or PS4 consoles for a good reason. They got some heat coming.

Thursday (Sep.9), there was a substantial amount of hype revolving around Sony’s PlayStation Showcase. It is understandable because people have high expectations regarding the company and its popular consoles, the PS5 and PS4. Everyone and their mother were throwing guesses out as to what games Sony will show off.

We are happy to report that Sony did not disappoint, showing that the future is extremely bright for PS5 and PS4 owners.

Many fantastic games were announced like Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Square Enix’s beautiful upcoming project Forspoken and Guardians of The Galaxy, Bethesdesa’s brilliant-looking shooter Deathloop, and much more. Still, it was PlayStation Studios that completely stole the show.

We immediately learned that Insomniac Studios has been insanely busy. Without giving us a release date, we learn that there is a Wolverine game on the way. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a direct sequel to the brilliant first game, will see Peter Parker and our homie from Spanish Harlem, Miles Morales, work together to take on VENOM.

There was also some impressive footage of Gran Turismo 7 that indicates that PlayStation’s iconic car racing franchise will give Xbox’s Forza a run for its money.

Last but certainly not least, we FINALLY got to see a trailer and some gameplay footage of God of War: Ragnarok, and it looks GOOD. Kratos and his son Atreus aka Loki, are experiencing some tension in the relationship with the young God of Mischief, wanting to take the fight to the Gods as the Ragnarok approaches, setting up the finale for the Norse-themed saga of the famed franchise.

We also learned tha Eric Williams is handling director duties on God of War: Ragnarok, taking over for Cory Barlog, the director of 2018’s flawless God of War game. Barlog did admit that Santa Monica Studios is working on the other projects, but he remained tight-lipped about them. We also didn’t get a reveal date, but the studio assures us we will get more information next year.

That’s enough talk out of us.

You can check out all of the trailers in the gallery below and get yourself hyped.

Photo: T3 Magazine / Getty / Insominac Games / Santa Monica Studios / PlayStation