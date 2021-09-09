HHW Gaming: ‘Spider-Man 2,’ ‘God of War: Ragnarok,’ Wolverine & More Unveiled During Sony’s PlayStation Showcase

Sony has been very quiet about what PlayStation owners can expect to play on their PS5 or PS4 consoles for a good reason. They got some heat coming.
Thursday (Sep.9), there was a substantial amount of hype revolving around Sony’s PlayStation Showcase. It is understandable because people have high expectations regarding the company and its popular consoles, the PS5 and PS4. Everyone and their mother were throwing guesses out as to what games Sony will show off.
We are happy to report that Sony did not disappoint, showing that the future is extremely bright for PS5 and PS4 owners.
Many fantastic games were announced like Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Square Enix’s beautiful upcoming project Forspoken and Guardians of The Galaxy, Bethesdesa’s brilliant-looking shooter Deathloop, and much more. Still, it was PlayStation Studios that completely stole the show.
We immediately learned that Insomniac Studios has been insanely busy. Without giving us a release date, we learn that there is a Wolverine game on the way. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a direct sequel to the brilliant first game, will see Peter Parker and our homie from Spanish Harlem, Miles Morales, work together to take on VENOM.
There was also some impressive footage of Gran Turismo 7 that indicates that PlayStation’s iconic car racing franchise will give Xbox’s Forza a run for its money.
Last but certainly not least, we FINALLY got to see a trailer and some gameplay footage of God of War: Ragnarok, and it looks GOOD. Kratos and his son Atreus aka Loki, are experiencing some tension in the relationship with the young God of Mischief, wanting to take the fight to the Gods as the Ragnarok approaches, setting up the finale for the Norse-themed saga of the famed franchise.
We also learned tha Eric Williams is handling director duties on God of War: Ragnarok, taking over for Cory Barlog, the director of 2018’s flawless God of War game. Barlog did admit that Santa Monica Studios is working on the other projects, but he remained tight-lipped about them. We also didn’t get a reveal date, but the studio assures us we will get more information next year.
That’s enough talk out of us.
You can check out all of the trailers in the gallery below and get yourself hyped.
Photo: T3 Magazine / Getty / Insominac Games / Santa Monica Studios / PlayStation
1. God Of War Ragnarok – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5
2. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Reveal Trailer | PS5
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the next game in PlayStation’s critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation for the PS5 console.
3. Marvel’s Wolverine – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Announcement Teaser Trailer | PS5
Marvel’s Wolverine is currently in development by Insomniac Games for PlayStation 5. Created in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation.
4. Gran Turismo 7 – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5
5. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5
6. Tchia – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5, PS4
A Tropical Open-World adventure. Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around a beautiful archipelago in this physics-driven sandbox. Use Tchia’s Soul Jumping ability to take control of any animal or object you can find, and Jam on your fully playable Ukulele. A game inspired by New Caledonia.
7. Kid A Mnesia Exhibition – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5
An upside-down digital/analogue universe created from original artwork and recordings to commemorate 21 years of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac. Coming in November 2021.
8. Deathloop – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5
“Blackreef is a mystery, and Colt is looking for answers. Who are the Visionaries? What is Blackreef? How does the time-loop work? Why does everyone on the island have amnesia? Why is Julianna always lurking behind the nearest corner ready to ambush Colt? Most importantly, Colt wants to know: “Who am I?”
The deeper Colt goes down the rabbit hole, the more questions arise. One thing is for sure, Colt is determined to get to the bottom of this mystery and break the time-loop—no matter what answers he finds.
Launching September 14, 2021, on console exclusively for PlayStation 5 If At First You Don’t Succeed… Die, Die Again.
9. Bloodhunt – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5
Join the Bloodhunt and become the ultimate vampire! Bloodhunt is a free battle royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. A treacherous betrayal has stirred a war amongst the vampires, who are also being targeted for annihilation by a secret society known as the Entity.
10. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5, PS4
11. Ghostwire: Tokyo – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5
Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist known as Hannya, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you FACE THE UNKNOWN in Ghostwire: Tokyo.
Ghostwire: Tokyo arrives on PlayStation 5 in Spring 2022.
12. Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5
Experience the world of Grand Theft Auto V in brand new ways when GTAV and GTA Online come to PlayStation 5 in March 2022 – with additional bonuses now available for PlayStation Plus members.
13. Alan Wake Remastered – PlayStation Showcase 2021 | PS5, PS4
The award-winning cinematic action thriller Alan Wake, remastered for a new generation.
Play as troubled author Alan Wake, who goes on a desperate search for his missing photographer wife, Alice. The sleepy Pacific Northwestern town of Bright Falls isn’t what it seems. A malevolent presence lurks in the dark, and a horror story Alan doesn’t remember writing is coming true.
Experience improved visuals, enhanced character models & richer environmental details in a remaster of Remedy Entertainment’s classic game. Alan Wake Remastered includes the main game and its two-story expansions – The Signal and The Writer – with the complete experience rendered in all-new 4K visuals.
Alan Wake Remastered is available on October 5.
14. Forspoken – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5
Forspoken arrives Spring 2022 on PlayStation 5.
Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the beautiful and cruel land of Athia with a magical, sentient bracelet wrapped around her arm.
Her new, cynical companion “Cuff” helps Frey navigate through the sprawling landscapes of Athia. In search of a way home, Frey will battle monstrous creatures, confront the powerful Tantas, and uncover secrets that awaken something much more from within.
15. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – PlayStation Showcase 2021 | PS5, PS4
It’s the 💥Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands GAMEPLAY TRAILER!💥 Here’s wassup March 25!
✨fantastical destinations🗺️
🍄shroomie bois😈
⚔️shooty! slashy! casty! smashy!🔥
🐑sheep a shark🦈
🦀CRABHOUSE CRABHOUSE CRABHOUSE🏠
Be #ChaoticGreat! Pre-order now!
Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina. Roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through outlandish monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord.
Everyone’s welcome, so join the party, throw on your adventuring boots, and be Chaotic Great!
16. Project Eve – PlayStation Showcase 2021 | PS5
Project Eve is an action-adventure game that takes place in the not-too-distant future on the ruined Earth against unknown enemies.