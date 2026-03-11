Subscribe
Kid Cudi Takes His Creative Process To Twitch

Cudi’s new channel gives fans a “fly on the wall” look at his music-making sessions as he experiments creatively ahead of his 30-city Rebel Ragers tour.

Published on March 11, 2026
Off-White - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Kid Cudi is opening a new window into his creative process — this time through livestreaming. 

The rapper and producer has officially launched his own Twitch channel, giving fans a rare look at what happens inside his studio.

Cudi debuted the channel on Tuesday, March 10, with his first livestream. Instead of a typical introduction, he jumped right into a live studio session, letting viewers watch him work on music in real time. The stream offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at how songs come together.

According to a press release, viewed by Complex, Cudi plans to stream regularly as he prepares for his upcoming Rebel Ragers tour, which kicks off April 28 in Phoenix.

When announcing the Twitch channel on Instagram, Cudi explained that the idea came from his own curiosity as a fan. He said he’s always wondered what it would be like to watch some of his favorite artists create music up close.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a fly on the wall in some of my favorite artists’ sessions,” he wrote. “Who knows what we’ll make, who knows who will show up, get ready. U just got a ticket into my world. Welcome.”

The unpredictability appears to be part of the appeal. Fans tuning in could see new songs develop in real time, surprise guests drop by the studio, or simply watch Cudi experiment creatively.

The Twitch launch comes as Cudi prepares for his upcoming 30-city Rebel Ragers tour. The tour will feature guest appearances from M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius. Stops include major cities such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Toronto before wrapping up June 27 in Chula Vista, Arizona.

Livestreaming is just the latest creative lane Cudi has explored recently. Earlier this year, he revealed that he performed stand-up comedy for the first time at Mi’s Westside Comedy Theater in Santa Monica.

“Sooo this happened!!! Did stand up last night for the first time and holy fuck it was ELECTRIC!!!” he wrote, adding that hearing the audience laugh “really touched my heart.”

Cudi has also been exploring visual art. Days after his comedy debut, he announced a documentary called Echoes of the Past, which focuses on his journey into painting.

All of these new ventures come after Cudi hinted last year that he might take a break from releasing his own music. In September, he released the standalone track “Once” on SoundCloud and described it as a “goodbye for now” song while he focused on other creative pursuits.

Now, with a Twitch channel and several artistic projects underway, Cudi appears to be inviting fans along for the ride.

