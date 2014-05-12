CLOSE
Home > Big Sean

Big Sean & Iggy Azalea Perform At Wango Tango 2014 [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Big Sean and Iggy Azalea joined actress turned singer-songwriter, Ariana Grande, at the 2014 Wango Tango music fest in Southern California.

The annual day-long music concert this year took place at the Stub Center in Carson, Calif., and boasted performances by a number of A-list musicians that included Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and the like.

Big Sean, and his curvy colleague Iggy, hit the stage alongside Grande to perform live renditions of “Right There” and “Problem,” respectively. Needless to say, these two lyricists helped take the songs’ energies to another level.

Watch below Sean’s set, then Iggy’s on the following page. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: WENN

ariana grande

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close