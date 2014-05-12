Big Sean & Iggy Azalea Perform At Wango Tango 2014 [VIDEO]

Big Sean and Iggy Azalea joined actress turned singer-songwriter, Ariana Grande, at the 2014 Wango Tango music fest in Southern California.

The annual day-long music concert this year took place at the Stub Center in Carson, Calif., and boasted performances by a number of A-list musicians that included Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and the like.

Big Sean, and his curvy colleague Iggy, hit the stage alongside Grande to perform live renditions of “Right There” and “Problem,” respectively. Needless to say, these two lyricists helped take the songs’ energies to another level.

Watch below Sean’s set, then Iggy’s on the following page. Let us know what you think in the comments.

