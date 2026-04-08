Queen Latifah To Host The 52nd Annual American Music Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Queen Latifah has been one of the few music artists from the late 1900’s to keep herself relevant throughout the decades and well into the 2020’s and thanks to her tireless work ethic the Grammy award winning artist has been tapped to host the 2026 American Music Awards.

According to Deadline, the ageless Hip-Hop icon will be taking on the role of hostess when the 52nd annual American Music Awards come Memorial Day, May 25, 2026. Luckil for her this isn’t going to be her first rodeo as she co-hosted the event back in 1995 during Hip-Hop’s golden era alongside Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan (she outlasted both of the aforementioned music legends) and will not return to provide some entertainment and elegance as only she can.

Needless to say, the good Queen is more than happy to play the role of master of ceremonies for such a revered music event.

Per Deadline:

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“I am so excited to return to the American Music Awards stage to host this year,” said Latifah. “It’s been an incredible year for music and there is no better place to celebrate than in Vegas.”

The 2026 AMAs will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, its first time at the venue. The show will air live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We hope she performs “U.N.I.T.Y.” Lord knows we can use a positive vibes in the world today.

What do y’all think about Queen Latifah hosting the upcoming American Music Awards? Let us know in the comments section below.