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Offset Shot By Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Shot Too

Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Shot At Same Location

Offset was near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., and is reportedly in stable condition.

Published on April 6, 2026
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In developing news, Offset was reportedly shot near a Florida casino on Monday (April 6), and there are rumors that Lil Tjay was also injured in a shooting. As the facts tumble in, we can say that Offset is said to be recovering and in stable condition.

According to a breaking report from TMZ, Offset was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in the town of Hollywood. While the details of the shooting are scant at the moment, authorities and medical teams responded swiftly to the scene to tend to the Atlanta star’s injuries.

From TMZ:

A rep for the Seminole County Police tells TMZ, “We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.”

Regarding Lil Tjay, DJ Akademiks tweeted that the New York rapper was also shot in the same region as Offset. Some online are speculating that Offset and Lil Tjay were at odds over a business arrangement.

Once details emerge, we will update this post in full.

For now, view a handful of replies on X regarding the shooting of Offset and the alleged shooting connected to Lil Tjay.

UPDATE: We’ve scoured every channel we could and have not gotten a read on Lil Tjay’s health status or whereabouts. We can add additional items of note. In the gallery of tweets below, DJ Akademiks says that Lil Tjay loaned Offset money, and the dispute between the two allegedly ended in gunfire in Florida.

Photo: Getty

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