Subscribe
Close
News

Celina Powell Claims Offset Owes Her $15K, Warns Of Threats

Celina Powell Claims Offset Owes Her $15K, Warns Fans Of Threats

Celina Powell claims she loaned Offset a significant amount of cash and told her fans that she's fearing for her safety.

Published on January 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celina Powell

Celina Powell and Offset have been linked several times over the past nine years, including in 2017 when the rapper accused the influencer of trying to extort him. Now, Celina Powell is going on the offensive, claiming that Offset owes her over $15,000 and cautioned her fans that if any harm comes to her that he should be held responsible.

A Cardi B fan page, @BardisMedia, collected a series of Instagram Stories posts from Celina Powell addressing Offset, the first of which featured a cryptic message reading, “if ANYTHING happens to me OFFSET did it.”

The following message was a bit more descriptive.

“[T]ired of this grown man threatening me almost everyday and got me living in fear cuz he owes me 15K+[.] [I] tried to get my money back for weeks and all [I]’ve gotten is threats….,” the message read.

Powell then shared a video of a FaceTime call between her and Offset that features him saying “sh*t ain’t sweet” before it cuts off. Powell can be heard on the call, but she didn’t say much, and the video seemed not to reveal the alleged threat.

The posts and video can be viewed below.

Photo: @CelinaPowell / Instagram

Related Tags

celina powell Offset

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2026 Golden Globes

    The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men Spotted At The 2026 Golden Globe Awards

    Cassius Life

    Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 Golden Globes?

    Bossip
    Stephen A. Smith attends 2025 HOPE Global Forum

    Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back On Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

    Bossip
    Program presentation of the Prime Video streaming service

    Trailer For 'Alex Cross' Season Two Drops

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET's "Being Terry Kennedy" Skater's Promotional Event
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Former Pro Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Free From Prison

    Comment
    New York's Declining Diamond District
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Jeweler TraxNYC Tells Tekashi 6ix9ine He Wants The Fade After He Gets Out Of Jail

    Comment
    Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Durk Trial Heats Up As Prosecutors Say Cooperating Witnesses Will Testify

    Comment
    Gamestop
    10 Items
    Games  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Power To The CEO: GameStop Shuttering Over 400 Stores In 42 States As Head Honcho Pushes For $35 Billion Payout

    Comment
    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot
    News  |  Written By Weso

    NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close