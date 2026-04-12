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Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As Iran Peace Deal Fizzles Out

Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

Social media had plenty to say about Donald Trump, Marco Rubio and JD Vance.

Published on April 12, 2026
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  • Trump attends UFC event while Vance fails to secure Iran peace deal, underscoring administration's lack of focus on important issues.
  • Vance's failed Iran negotiations reveal the Trump administration's inability to effectively manage foreign policy challenges.
  • Trump's petty behavior and disregard for global stability contrast with the pressing need for diplomatic solutions in the Middle East.
Getty Images / Donald Trump / JD Vance

The jokes continue to write themselves when it comes to Donald Trump and his current administration.

Donald Trump thought he was in a safe space when attending a Miami UFC event, but was booed as he and his family entered. Meanwhile, his “Vice President,” JD Vance, along with United States Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and his secretary of everything, Jared Kushner, failed to secure a peace deal with Iran.

While Trump Was Enjoying UFC Fights, JD Vance Failed At Securing Peace With Iran

While Trump, who basically doesn’t do anything but make Americans’ lives miserable, sat and enjoyed watching men brutally beat each other to a bloody pulp, Vance announced to the world that he failed at what he was sent to Islamabad, Pakistan, to do.

“The bad news is we have not reached an agreement,” Vance said. “I think that’s bad news for Iran, much more than it is for the United States of America. So we go back to the United States, having not made an agreement. We’ve made very clear what our red lines are, what things we’re willing to accommodate them on and what things we’re not willing to accommodate them on, and we’ve made that as clear as we possibly could, and they’ve chosen not to accept our terms.”

The Trump Administration Is The Pure Definition of Struggle

What transpired Saturday night puts on display how unserious the Trump administration truly is. Donald Trump ripped up the Iran nuclear deal, which was working, without any other reason besides the fact that he is petty and he hated that former President Barack Obama was the one who got it done.

While the Middle East is currently on fire and the Strait be Hormuz remains closed, causing a global energy crisis and leading Americans to pay more at the gas pump and to travel by air, Trump is hanging out with his buddy Dana White like everything is fine.

Social media has been clowning Trump and his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio (who should have been in Pakistan), the entire night for his obvious lack of care for the situation that both he and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have caused.

Bruh.

The Trump Administration is hands down one of THEE WORST presidential administrations of all time. To make matters worse, Orange Mussolini just announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, blocking any ships from entering and exiting, which could cause even more trouble for the entire world.

You can see more reactions below.

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Donald Trump JD Vance political news POLITICS Senator Marco Rubio

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