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Birthday Bash XXX & DeeVine Lux Hair Present: Slay. Post. WIN.

Birthday Bash XXX & DeeVine Lux Hair Present: Slay. Post. WIN.

Published on April 13, 2026
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Birthday Bash Contest
Source: R1 Promotions / R1

DO YOU HAVE THE BEST PONYTAIL IN ATL?

It’s time to show OUT, Atlanta! Whether it’s sleek, curly, braided, or giving full glam—if your ponytail turns heads, we want to see it! 👀✨

Upload your best ponytail pic, and you could be walking away with the ultimate glow-up experience AND front-row vibes at the biggest concert of the year.

HOW TO ENTER:

Submit your BEST ponytail photo below

Make sure your look is clean, creative, and camera-ready

Bring the confidence… because we’re looking for that WOW factor

WHAT YOU WIN:

1 Styling Session courtesy of DeeVine Lux Hair

2 FLOOR SEATS to HOT 107.9 Birthday Bash XXX ATL 2026

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

Style & creativity

Overall slay factor

Confidence & presence

Photo quality

Don’t just wear the ponytail… OWN IT.

Submit your photo now for your chance to win BIG!

REGISTER HERE!

Birthday Bash XXX & DeeVine Lux Hair Present: Slay. Post. WIN. was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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