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SOULJA BOY TAKES OVER HOT 107.9

Published on April 30, 2026
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Soulja Boy Takeover
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Atlanta, get ready — it’s going ALL the way up!

Soulja Boy is taking over HOT 107.9 for an exclusive, can’t-miss experience leading into Birthday Bash XXX!

From viral moments to legendary hits, Soulja Boy is pulling up with energy, stories, and surprises you won’t hear anywhere else.

🎧 WHAT TO EXPECT:

  • Exclusive behind-the-scenes stories
  • Live on-air moments you don’t want to miss
  • Your shot at winning Birthday Bash tickets
  • Special surprises + giveaway

📅 DATE: Saturday, May 3rd
⏰ TIME: 2PM – 6PM

This is more than just a takeover… it’s a full-on Birthday Bash pre-game takeover

Tap in, turn it up, and stay locked to HOT 107.9 — because when Soulja Boy steps in, you already know…

WE TURNIN’ UP ALL DAY

SOULJA BOY TAKES OVER HOT 107.9 was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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