T.I. Reflects on Legacy, Birthday Bash, New Music & What's Next

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Source: Reach Media / R1

T.I. pulled up to Posted on The Corner with plenty to celebrate and even more on the way. In a conversation that mixed reflection, humor, and forward motion, the Atlanta rap veteran opened up about the 20-year anniversaries of both ATL and King, his new single “Mr. Him is Here,” upcoming tour plans, film work, and the freedom he’s found in this chapter of his career.

The interview opened with the hosts saluting two major milestones: 20 years of the film ATL and 20 years of King, one of T.I.’s defining albums. Still, the second male voice in the interview made it clear he is not only looking back. He spoke on his new record “Mr. Him is Here,” which reconnects him with Pharrell. “We just put it out, the first record we did,” he said, explaining that the hook came to him while he was abroad. “The hook for ‘Mr. Him is Here,’ I wrote when I was in Thailand, I was in Phuket.”

That trip clearly left an impression. T.I. said Thailand appeals to him because “you can still live life without all the extras,” adding, “It’s just a vibe. I like it. The beaches are clean, the food is good.”

He also gave fans a look at what’s coming with the King Succession Tour, which will include his sons. “It’s called the King Succession tour and I’m taking Domani and King with me,” he said. On sharing that stage, he added, “I think it’s going to be an experience for all of us.”

Beyond music, T.I. revealed he has film projects in motion, including a romantic comedy headed to ABFF. He also spoke on Kill the King and the mindset behind his current music. “The freedom comes in not giving a damn what nobody thinks,” he said. “Just being free to do what you want to do.”

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That same gratitude came through when he discussed family and Atlanta. Reflecting on fatherhood, longevity, and his place in the city, he said, “It’s a blessing just to be here.” Looking back on the King era, he remembered the grind clearly: “I was filming the movie and recording at the same time.” Two decades later, T.I. sounds just as driven—only sharper, freer, and more grounded in what matters.

T.I. Reflects on Legacy, Birthday Bash, New Music & What's Next was originally published on hotspotatl.com