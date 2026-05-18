Subscribe
Desktop banner

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Close
Music

T.I. on 20 Years of "ATL," Touring With His Sons, and Birthday Bash

T.I. Reflects on Legacy, Birthday Bash, New Music & What's Next

Published on May 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Posted on The Corner - T.I.
Source: Reach Media / R1

T.I. pulled up to Posted on The Corner with plenty to celebrate and even more on the way. In a conversation that mixed reflection, humor, and forward motion, the Atlanta rap veteran opened up about the 20-year anniversaries of both ATL and King, his new single “Mr. Him is Here,” upcoming tour plans, film work, and the freedom he’s found in this chapter of his career.

The interview opened with the hosts saluting two major milestones: 20 years of the film ATL and 20 years of King, one of T.I.’s defining albums. Still, the second male voice in the interview made it clear he is not only looking back. He spoke on his new record “Mr. Him is Here,” which reconnects him with Pharrell. “We just put it out, the first record we did,” he said, explaining that the hook came to him while he was abroad. “The hook for ‘Mr. Him is Here,’ I wrote when I was in Thailand, I was in Phuket.”

That trip clearly left an impression. T.I. said Thailand appeals to him because “you can still live life without all the extras,” adding, “It’s just a vibe. I like it. The beaches are clean, the food is good.”

He also gave fans a look at what’s coming with the King Succession Tour, which will include his sons. “It’s called the King Succession tour and I’m taking Domani and King with me,” he said. On sharing that stage, he added, “I think it’s going to be an experience for all of us.”

Beyond music, T.I. revealed he has film projects in motion, including a romantic comedy headed to ABFF. He also spoke on Kill the King and the mindset behind his current music. “The freedom comes in not giving a damn what nobody thinks,” he said. “Just being free to do what you want to do.”

That same gratitude came through when he discussed family and Atlanta. Reflecting on fatherhood, longevity, and his place in the city, he said, “It’s a blessing just to be here.” Looking back on the King era, he remembered the grind clearly: “I was filming the movie and recording at the same time.” Two decades later, T.I. sounds just as driven—only sharper, freer, and more grounded in what matters.

T.I. Reflects on Legacy, Birthday Bash, New Music & What's Next was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Janet Jackson attends 2025 American Music Awards - Winners Walk

    Happy Birthday, Ms. Jackson! Janet Jackson Celebrates 60th With Star-Studded Birthday Bash

    Bossip
    The ATL 20 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By T.I.

    We Know That Ain't Who We Think It Is! T.I. Reunites With 'ATL' Cast For 20th Anniversary, Transforms Stadium Into Cascade Skating Rink

    Bossip
    October's Very Own 'Iceman OG Hoodie'

    Drake Begins 'Iceman' Merch Rollout With Rhinestone-Covered Hoodies That Cost Nearly $300

    Cassius Life
    Netflix's Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

    Ronda Rousey Defeats Gina Carano In 17 Seconds Via Submisson, Fans Demand A Free Month of Netflix

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Rick Ross On ‘ICEMAN’, “Don’t Nobody Fear Drake Album Release”

    Comment
    Grand Theft Auto VI
    11 Items
    Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Word? : ‘GTA 6’ Pre-Orders Are Reportedly About To Begin

    Comment
    White House Drake MAGA cover
    4 Items
    drake  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

    White House X Account Shares Drake ‘ICEMAN’ Cover As MAGA Meme, Immediately Dragged

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Re-Uploaded Amid Drake Album Rollout

    Comment
    The Future: A Gentlemans Club
    drake  |  Written By Weso

    Drake & Future Link Back Up On ‘ICEMAN’ Album

    Comment
    Trending
    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart
    16 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Kevin Hart’s Roast Delivered Doses Of Race-Tinged Jokes & Questionable Humor (Op-Ed)

    Comment
    NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

    Comment
    Singer Chris Brown appears in London court over alleged nightclub assault
    6 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Chris Brown Crashes Out After New Album Gets Trashed

    Comment
    Knicks Nike Air Force 1 NYC
    Sports  |  Written By O Mazariego

    Nike Drops “Knicks” Themed Air Force 1 Following Their Sweep Of The 76ers

    Comment
    13 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Not Beating The Allegations: Elon Musk Slams Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ For Casting Lupita Nyong’o As Helen of Troy

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close