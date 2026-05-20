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Lupe Fiasco Drops New Freestyle Over Drake’s “Shabang”

Lupe Fiasco addressed some recent fan critique over Drake's "Shabang" titled "CliqueBang" and the responses are in.

Published on May 20, 2026
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Cypress Hill & Atmosphere: Dank Daze Of Summer Tour - Charlotte, NC

Lupe Fiasco’s trademark sense of humor is lost on some fans who think that he’s only a wordsmith and doesn’t know how to poke a little fun at himself. After flubbing a line in a recent performance on tour, Lupe Fiasco addressed the fan criticism in a new freestyle over Drake’s “Shabang” instrumental.

During the first stop on his tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Food & Liquor, Lupe Fiasco appeared at the Ace of Spades venue in Sacramento, where he forgot the lyrics to his song, “Kick Push II.”

Lupe seized the moment to joke with the crowd and sarcastically flame them up for leaking his debut studio album, saying that the song wasn’t even supposed to happen but was tacked on due to the premature drop. In the playful rant, Lupe joked that the tour should’ve been in a stadium, with some fans oddly connecting that as a diss towards Kendrick Lamar.

Instead of taking to social media, Lupe dropped a quick freestyle as he’s known to do over Drake’s “Shabang” titled “CliqueBang,” aiming his bars at those who overreacted to his rants and that he’s feeling some kind of way about it. Lupe took on the same bar structure as Drake did on the Iceman track, but inserted his own take of the moment in Sacramento.

Check out Lupe Fiasco’s “CliqueBang” below. Keep scrolling to see the reactions from fans online.

Photo: Getty

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