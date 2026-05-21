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6LACK Reveals The Meaning Behind Album ‘Love Is The New Gangsta’

6LACK Reveals The Meaning Behind His New Album Title ‘Love Is The New Gangsta’

6LACK sat down with Hip-Hop Wired ahead of the release of his upcoming album Love Is The New Gangsta, his first project in three years.

Published on May 21, 2026
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Source: Van Nguyen / Van Nguyen

6LACK sat down with Hip-Hop Wired ahead of the release of his upcoming album Love Is The New Gangsta, his first project in three years.

Since his last release, the Atlanta swiss army knife says he’s been focused on fatherhood, personal growth, and sharpening himself not only as an artist, but as a man. During the conversation, 6LACK broke down the deeper meaning behind the albums title and the mindset he’s carrying into this new chapter of his life.

“I just felt like I made it to a point of my life where I understood what gangsta really is and it’s being rooted in home, being rooted in love, being rooted in community. What you learned growing up falls apart as you mature and get older. I think it’s important to remind folks it’s ok to love at the core.”

The East Atlanta Love Letter artist also looked back on one of the funniest viral moments when LeBron James famously butchered the lyrics to his and Lil Tjay’s song “Calling My Phone” back in 2021.

“Who am I to correct LeBron James? We might as well switch all the websites that have the lyrics to whatever he said which was like, ‘Yaba daba.’ It was something wild, either way he was right I was wrong. He said it so confidently too, I feel like when you’re that confident everybody else is wrong, you’re right. He didn’t think twice, he recorded it, saw it, and posted it, so who am I to say?”

With Love Is The New Gangsta, 6LACK is ready to deliver a more mature and grounded version of himself still keeping it real for his day one fans.

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